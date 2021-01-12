iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

DA Wants Clarity From Ramaphosa On Vaccine Acquisition

Photo Credit: DA/Facebook

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said that it wanted clarity from President Cyril Ramaphosa on his latest vaccine promises.

The party said that while it welcomed the announcement that 20 million vaccines have been secured, the details were very vague.

It’s calling on Ramaphosa to explain where the vaccine doses would be coming from and when they would arrive in South Africa.

Read the Full statement here

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Nehawu Slams Ramaphosa

3 hours ago
2 min read

South Africa Remains On Alert Level 3

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 15 046 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The nation On Developments In SA’s COVID-19 Response

22 hours ago
1 min read

ANC NEC Reaffirms Step Aside Rule

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng Likely To Enter Peak Soon

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 17 421 New Infections

1 day ago
1 min read

Congregants Arrested For Violating Lockdown Regulations

1 day ago
1 min read

Sassa Suspends More Than 200 000 Temporary Disability Grants

2 days ago
1 min read

Steve Biko Hospital Battling With Number Of COVID-19 Patients

2 days ago
1 min read

AfriForum, Solidarity To Take Legal Action Against Government

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 21 606 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

WHO Says It Is Not Looking to Place Blame as it Investigates COVID Origins

2 hours ago
3 min read

Recovering SA’s Economy Starts With Improved Access To Education

2 hours ago
2 min read

Tintswalo Extends 50% Staycation Deals For Locals

2 hours ago
1 min read

DA Wants Clarity From Ramaphosa On Vaccine Acquisition

3 hours ago