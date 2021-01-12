DA Wants Clarity From Ramaphosa On Vaccine Acquisition

Share with your network!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said that it wanted clarity from President Cyril Ramaphosa on his latest vaccine promises.

The party said that while it welcomed the announcement that 20 million vaccines have been secured, the details were very vague.

It’s calling on Ramaphosa to explain where the vaccine doses would be coming from and when they would arrive in South Africa.

Read the Full statement here

Share with your network!