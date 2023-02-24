DA Wants Access To Info Around De Ruyter’s Allegations

The Democratic Alliance has applied to obtain all information and evidence Eskom has regarding the alleged high-level politician involved in looting the SOE.
The fallout after Andre de Ruyter’s departure from Eskom has people talking, with politicians calling for him to provide evidence of his allegations, and pending criminal charges.
The DA’s Leon Schreiber says that if the ANC wants to accuse anyone of treason, they should be looking inward.
