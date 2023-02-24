iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

DA Wants Access To Info Around De Ruyter’s Allegations

2 mins ago 1 min read

The Democratic Alliance has applied to obtain all information and evidence Eskom has regarding the alleged high-level politician involved in looting the SOE.

The fallout after Andre de Ruyter’s departure from Eskom has people talking, with politicians calling for him to provide evidence of his allegations, and pending criminal charges.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber says that if the ANC wants to accuse anyone of treason, they should be looking inward.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Calib Cassim Appointed Interim Eskom CEO

4 mins ago
3 min read

Take Control Of Your Finances With A Budget

1 day ago
2 min read

2023 Budget Speech A Step Towards Equitable Access To Healthcare

1 day ago
1 min read

Fixing Eskom Is Not Feasible – De Ruyter

1 day ago
1 min read

Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Leaves With Immediate Effect

1 day ago
5 min read

Is it time for South Africans to switch the channel from DStv? 

3 days ago
3 min read

Deputy Higher Education Minister Manamela Launches First Blended Learning Programme For Artisans In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Risk Of Total Grid Collapse Very Low – De Ruyter

3 days ago
1 min read

Cosatu Calls On Finance Minister To Help Eskom

3 days ago
1 min read

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Gauteng

3 days ago
1 min read

Limpopo MEC condemns violence and home torching in Gumbu village

4 days ago
1 min read

Heavy rain adds to the strain on the power grid: Eskom

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eye Of Cyclone Freddy Moves Closer

1 second ago
1 min read

DA Wants Access To Info Around De Ruyter’s Allegations

2 mins ago
1 min read

Calib Cassim Appointed Interim Eskom CEO

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cyclone Freddy’s Heading for Mozambique

1 hour ago

Share