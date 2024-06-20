DA Wanting To Be Consulted On PA Joining GNU ‘A Strange Way Of Thinking’ – ANC’s Ntuli

The African National Congress (ANC) has called on members of the Government of National Unity (GNU) to avoid restricting access to the alliance for other interested political groups.

The ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have aired differing opinions on the inclusion of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the newly established unity government.

The DA claimed it was not involved in the decision to include the PA, asserting that it had no chance to evaluate the PA’s suitability for the GNU.

The tension between the two parties arises from ongoing disputes in coalition governance seen in several municipalities, such as Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, over recent years.

While the DA insisted on being consulted about the PA’s entry into the GNU, ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli criticized their stance.

“We see ourselves as equal partners in the GNU. There is no big brother. This thing of the DA wanting to be consulted before others can join is a strange way of thinking. It’s a betrayal of what this GNU principle actually says.”

The PA has also responded, stating it will not be coerced by the DA into reconsidering its participation in the GNU.