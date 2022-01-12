iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster

3 mins ago 1 min read

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the government to do away with the state of disaster as it believes it is no longer necessary for managing the coronavirus.

The official opposition has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow the state of disaster to lapse on 15 January, the day it needs to be renewed if it is to remain in place.

Party leader John Steenhuisen believes that it was doing South Africa more harm than good by undermining the country’s social, economic and democratic recovery.

“The National Coronavirus Command Council is profoundly undemocratic, it’s a great risk to our democracy and a small group of individuals taking decisions on all our behalf without parliamentary oversight and other democratic checks on power,” Steenhuisen said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Busa Offers Resources To NPA

5 mins ago
1 min read

Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura

7 mins ago
1 min read

Teachers Hope To See More Pupils Back In Class

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africans Shouldn’t Be Too Concerned About New ‘Deltacron’ COVID-19 Variant – Karim

1 day ago
1 min read

Zandile Mafe Charged With Terrorism

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 409 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Basic Education Department Ready To Welcome Teachers and Pupils Back

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Tells Members Not To Report To Work At Parliament

2 days ago
2 min read

Moti Brothers’ Kidnapping Investigation Thrown A Curve Ball

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 482 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 759 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga

11 seconds ago
1 min read

DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster

3 mins ago
1 min read

Busa Offers Resources To NPA

5 mins ago
1 min read

Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer