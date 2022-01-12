DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the government to do away with the state of disaster as it believes it is no longer necessary for managing the coronavirus.
The official opposition has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow the state of disaster to lapse on 15 January, the day it needs to be renewed if it is to remain in place.
Party leader John Steenhuisen believes that it was doing South Africa more harm than good by undermining the country’s social, economic and democratic recovery.
“The National Coronavirus Command Council is profoundly undemocratic, it’s a great risk to our democracy and a small group of individuals taking decisions on all our behalf without parliamentary oversight and other democratic checks on power,” Steenhuisen said.
