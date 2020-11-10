DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis

The Democratic Alliance has come under fire for drawing comparisons between the Nazis and the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Fights broke out between a group of EFF Supporters and parents outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.
EFF members were at the school to protest after a private matric ball was attended only by white pupils and their parents.
The DA has come out in strong defence of the parents of the school, criticising the police for failing to disperse the EFF protesters before tensions flared.
The DA has also come under fire for tweeting that “the Nazi’s had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities, South Africa has the red shirts”.
