DA To Donate R1.5Million To Solidarity Fund: Solly Malatsi

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would donate R1.5 million to the Solidarity Fund to assist struggling small businesses that had been affected by the nationwide lockdown.

The party has answered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for organisations, businesses and individuals to contribute to the fund, which will support government’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DA’s Solly Malatsi said the money would come from the salaries of the party’s public representatives: “In addition, we will be distributing sanitisers to the value of R200,000 to essential workers who are at the forefront of fighting this virus and we are making this contribution to play our part in making sure we contribute towards the solutions that will help save lives and protect livelihoods in the country.”

Last week, the president announced that his Cabinet would donate 33% of their salaries for the next three months, while the Economic Freedom Fighters also committed itself to contribute the same amount to help limit the socio-economic effects of the virus.

EWN

