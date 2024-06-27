DA To Decide On Staying With GNU After ANC Makes Final Offer On Cabinet Positions

After extensive negotiations over Cabinet positions, the Democratic Alliance (DA) now faces a decision on whether to join the African National Congress (ANC)’s Government of National Unity (GNU) following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s final offer of six ministries.

The DA had previously sent a letter to President Ramaphosa demanding a minimum of 12 Cabinet posts and the removal of directors general in the ministries they would control. Additionally, the DA had aspirations for the deputy president role.

Following three days of intense discussions between the ANC and the DA, sources from Eyewitness News reveal that the ANC has extended a final proposal, likely setting the stage for the new government’s formation.

On Wednesday evening, in response to some resistance within his party, Ramaphosa reached out to the DA.

It appears that Ramaphosa has decided to allocate six Cabinet portfolios to the DA, along with seven deputy positions. Additionally, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) will receive three ministries, while the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and Good Party will each be granted one.

This allocation strategy will assign ten of the available Cabinet positions to parties opposing the ANC.

Despite the controversial demand for a change in directors general within the targeted departments circulating on social media, it is understood that this was a miscommunication and was not supposed to be proposed.

President Ramaphosa is also expected to consult with the ANC’s alliance partners before he officially announces his executive lineup.