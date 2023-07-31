DA to Approach UN Human Rights Council Over Malema Chanting

The DA’s leader, John Steenhuisen, has declared that the party will file accusations with the United Nations Human Rights Council against EFF leader Julius Malema and the ANC.

This follows Malema’s notorious shout of “Kill the boer, kill the farmer” at the EFF’s 10th anniversary festivities at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Steenhuisen stated on the party’s YouTube channel that he would also approach Parliament’s ethics committee, as well as seek legal advice on whether to approach the Public Protector or go to court.

He charged Malema with inciting civil conflict. He also said that the ANC failed to discipline its “protégé” Malema.