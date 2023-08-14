DA Set To Hold Convention On Coalition

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the country’s major opposition party, is convening a national convention on coalition governments this week.

Around seven parties are planning to work on a moonshot deal that might force the African National Congress (ANC) out of office if it fails to win more than 50% of the vote in 2024.

The DA even chose Kempton Park’s Emperor’s Palace as the venue for the convention toward a democratic South Africa, where various organizations, including the apartheid administration, some Bantustan leaders, and the ANC, convened.