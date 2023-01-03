iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

DA Says Alternative Venue A Priority After Parliament Fire

Twitter/@Branji_KE
8 mins ago 1 min read

The DA says government must prioritise finding an alternative venue for Parliament.

Monday marked one year since the National Assembly was set alight.

But repairs to the building are yet to begin.

Members of Parliament have been holding sessions at the Cape Town City Hall, but the DA says the venue isn’t big enough.

The party says it’s still considering legal options on whether to hold Parliament accountable or not.

“As we speak we are yet to have an investigation,” said Siviwe Gwarube, DA Parliament Chief Whip.

“You would think that an institution of this magnitude that has something as big as this that basically destroys the building itself, would be very quick to say look let’s find out exactly what happened.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

China Rejects COVID Testing Requirements For Chinese Travelers

28 seconds ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government’s e-Toll Debt Doesn’t Add Up – OUTA

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations

5 mins ago
1 min read

Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension

6 mins ago
1 min read

No Evidence Of Decuplets – Public Protector

2 days ago
1 min read

Covid-19 No Longer Dictates How We Live Our Lives As South Africans – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
4 min read

Former Pope Benedict, Hero To Catholic Conservatives, Dies

3 days ago
1 min read

Fuel prices to decrease next week

3 days ago
1 min read

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Botswana President Khama

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government To Host Memorial Service For Boksburg Blast Victims

4 days ago
1 min read

Court Raises Concerns Over Safety Of Maselspoort Resort Attack Accused

4 days ago
1 min read

Measles Outbreak Spreads To 5 Provinces – NICD

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

China Rejects COVID Testing Requirements For Chinese Travelers

28 seconds ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government’s e-Toll Debt Doesn’t Add Up – OUTA

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations

5 mins ago
1 min read

Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension

6 mins ago

Share