DA Says Alternative Venue A Priority After Parliament Fire

The DA says government must prioritise finding an alternative venue for Parliament.

Monday marked one year since the National Assembly was set alight.

But repairs to the building are yet to begin.

Members of Parliament have been holding sessions at the Cape Town City Hall, but the DA says the venue isn’t big enough.

The party says it’s still considering legal options on whether to hold Parliament accountable or not.

“As we speak we are yet to have an investigation,” said Siviwe Gwarube, DA Parliament Chief Whip.

“You would think that an institution of this magnitude that has something as big as this that basically destroys the building itself, would be very quick to say look let’s find out exactly what happened.”

