DA Proposes No Salary Increases For All COJ Councillers, Workers For 2020/21

Share with your network!

The Democratic Allience (DA) has proposed that all councillors and workers in the City of Joburg should forego salary increases this financial year and rather channel the money towards service delivery.

The city’s council was discussing its 2020-2021 budget on Thursday following an ultimatum from the provincial government to pass the budget before Friday to avoid being placed under administration.

The new financial year started on the 1 July, however, the council has postponed the sitting twice.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Chris Santana said: “At this critical time, it is unethical to allocate these funds to salaries when they need to be spent on service delivery. To this end, I recommend that all political parties show leadership and forego our 2020/2021 salary increases. This money can be better-spent on jobs, infrastructure and repair upgrades.”

The municipality is expected to slash monetary allocations to several items in its budget to raise money for programmes directed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

EWN

Share with your network!