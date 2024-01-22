DA: Presidency Misused Presidential and Ministerial Handbooks to Use State Resources for ANC Party Business

The Democratic Alliance (DA) claimed that the Presidency was abusing the presidential and ministerial handbooks to use state resources for African National Congress (ANC) party affairs.

This comes after a weekend City Press story revealed that a SA Air Force plane flew the president, his deputy, and other ANC leaders ten times between Cape Town, Waterkloof, and Mbombela for the party’s birthday celebrations in Mpumalanga.

According to DA MP Kobus Marais, the Presidency is utilizing the defence force’s already deteriorated resources as a personal transportation service.

Flight records for the SA Air Force’s Falcon 50 jet show that it flew 10 times between January 5 and 15, departing or arriving at Mbombela and using the deputy president’s callsign.

The presidential handbook authorizes the president and his deputy to use military aircraft and invite passengers who are not state officials if they sign an indemnification.

Meanwhile, the ministerial handbook permits state officials to utilize military aircraft to fly for political purposes if it is consistent with their official obligations.

However, Marais argued that this was an exploitation of the military force’s already cash-strapped operations.

“We expected the commander in chief to use better judgment. Their actions are not just foolish and inappropriate; they also demonstrate unrestrained abuse of state resources.”

According to Marais, more than 85% of the air force’s aircraft are grounded due to a lack of funding for maintenance.

He claimed that the defence force is not receiving enough resources to successfully protect the country as required by the Constitution.