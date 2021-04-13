DA Postpones CT Mayoral Candidate Interviews

Share with your network!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has had to postpone mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town on Monday.

There’s a disagreement around who serves on the selection panel.

The three candidates are current Cape Town Mayor and DA metro chair Dan Plato, Western Cape leader and MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and MP Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mayor Plato said he put his name forward because he still had a lot to do for Cape Town.

However, the process has hit a snag.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said interviews had been postponed over a dispute.

“The nominations of the people who formed part of the regional executive were disputed in terms of who may form part of that selection panel.”

It’s unclear when the dispute will be resolved.

