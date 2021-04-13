iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

DA Postpones CT Mayoral Candidate Interviews

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has had to postpone mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town on Monday.

There’s a disagreement around who serves on the selection panel.

The three candidates are current Cape Town Mayor and DA metro chair Dan Plato, Western Cape leader and MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and MP Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mayor Plato said he put his name forward because he still had a lot to do for Cape Town.

However, the process has hit a snag.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said interviews had been postponed over a dispute.

“The nominations of the people who formed part of the regional executive were disputed in terms of who may form part of that selection panel.”

It’s unclear when the dispute will be resolved.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rural Communities Won’t Get Left Behind

5 hours ago
1 min read

Rabie Ridge Is Not Ours – Gauteng Government

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 655 New Cases

5 hours ago
1 min read

Interviews For New ConCourt Judges Begin

1 day ago
1 min read

Medical Fraternity Mourns Dr Sindi van Zyl

1 day ago
1 min read

More Police Deployed In WC Crime Hotspots

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 931 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AA Questions Official Easter Road Fatalities Figures

2 days ago
1 min read

Hlophe Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 285 New Cases Of COVID-19

2 days ago
2 min read

Alexander-Arnold Has Nothing To Prove To Southgate – Klopp

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Murder Rate ‘Unacceptable’ – Cele

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

The Property Market Isn’t Dead – And Here’s How Your Retirement Fund Can Help You Get In

7 mins ago
4 min read

How To Combat COVID-Related Decision Fatigue

20 mins ago
3 min read

Understanding Your Offshore Allowance

42 mins ago
3 min read

Is It Time For Your Business To Bring On Board A Futurist?

54 mins ago