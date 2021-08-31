DA opens case against KZN Health MEC

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has laid criminal charges against Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu for contravening COVID-19 regulations.
A video went viral on social media last week of Simelane-Zulu at her birthday party celebrations with friends.
Premier Sihle Zikalala has docked 50 percent of her salary and has slapped her with a warning.
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a warning to Simelane following her conduct.
“We have taken the video that in the course of action, the following must be done, the MEC must within seven days issue a public apology for having been at an event where there was flouting of the COVID-19 regulations, said KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.
“The MEC has already received a warning from the premier. Thirdly we have instructed the provincial treasury to work and ensure that at the next payment cycle, 50% of the MEC’s salary is docked and paid to an NGO that fights against COVID-19 in the district where the MEC is the champion.”
However The DA says the punishment is not fitting and proves the ANC is a law unto itself.
