DA opens case against KZN Health MEC

7 hours ago 1 min read

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has laid criminal charges against Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu for contravening COVID-19 regulations.

A video went viral on social media last week of Simelane-Zulu at her birthday party celebrations with friends.

Premier Sihle Zikalala has docked 50 percent of her salary and has slapped her with a warning.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a warning to Simelane following her conduct.

“We have taken the video that in the course of action, the following must be done, the MEC must within seven days issue a public apology for having been at an event where there was flouting of the COVID-19 regulations, said KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

“The MEC has already received a warning from the premier. Thirdly we have instructed the provincial treasury to work and ensure that at the next payment cycle, 50% of the MEC’s salary is docked and paid to an NGO that fights against COVID-19 in the district where the MEC is the champion.”

However The DA says the punishment is not fitting and proves the ANC is a law unto itself.

