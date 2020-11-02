DA Not Just For White People – Steenhuisen

The Democratic Alliance isn’t a party just for white people said its newly elected leader John Steenhuisen.
He’s promised to lay the foundation for the DA to one day form part of national government.
“You’ve got to dispel the myth that this is a party for white people. It isn’t. Anyone who saw the visuals of the congress over the weekend would see this is a party that is serious about becoming a home for all South Africans. We want to take power from the state and give it to the people, where it rightfully belongs.”
Steenhuisen says the DA will never turn its back on its core principles.
Steenhuisen also told eNCA that he believes the DA’s constant criticism of the ANC has to stop.
