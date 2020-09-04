iAfrica

DA Leader John Steenhuisen Lashes Out At John Moodey

1 hour ago 1 min read

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, has lashed out at John Moodey, after the Gauteng head threw in the towel on Wednesday afternoon. Moodey, who, during his resignation speech, cited racial prejudice and the destruction of the party’s progressive liberal values, threatened to ‘expose’ other issues if ‘attacked’ by the party in the retaliation.

Steenhuisen has hit back arguing that Moodey had resigned to avoid serious disciplinary action associated with a sex-for-jobs scandal which was intended to discredit the Gauteng leader’s political opponent. Steenhuisen explained:

“It is clear that John Moodey preferred to leave, choosing to avoid the formal disciplinary hearing as he is no longer a member of the DA. He also issued a blatant threat saying he would “expose the DA” if the party reacted to his allegations.

The party has nothing to hide. John Moodey does, and his threats will not prevent us from setting the record straight.”

Moodey has since slammed the charges as ‘fabricated’. The latest bout of infighting which has marred the DA’s recent history, comes just days before the official opposition party is due to host a much-anticipated Policy Conference in the lead up to the Elective Conference.

