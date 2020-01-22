DA Lays Criminal Complaints Against George Mayor, Says Won’t Tolerate Corruption

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal complaints against George Mayor Melvin Naik.

Party leaders were in the southern Cape town on Wednesday morning to deal with the fall-out of his impending suspension.

It’s still unclear whether Naik had responded to the DA’s move to suspend him.

Melvin Naik’s time as mayor of George is all but over.

Not only does the party want to suspend him it’s now also laid criminal charges against him.

This follows a forensic investigation that implicated Naik in corruption.

The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis explained: “We will not tolerate any hint of corruption in any DA government and where we see it we will take swift action against it and that is what we have done here today in George.”

The party said that the forensic report commissioned by Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell would be tabled at the next council meeting.

EWN