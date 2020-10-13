DA Lays Charges Against EFF’s Malema And Paulsen

Share with your network!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has today laid criminal charges at the Cape Town Central Police station against the EFF leader, Julius Malema, and EFF Member of Parliament, Nazier Paulsen, over social media posts that are viewed as inciting violence.

These charges follow tweets by Malema this past week which state “Magwala a chechele morago! (Cowards move to the back) Fighters attack!” and a picture of a machine gun. His initial tweet was followed by a post by Paulsen which included a picture of him with a machine gun captioned “Get ready!”.

The DA strongly condemned “this reckless attempt by the EFF leadership to further violence at this increasingly delicate time in South Africa’s democratic dispensation.”

Ek kan nie wag nie… pic.twitter.com/Ibegk9trJL — Nazier Paulsen (@NazierPaulsen) October 7, 2020

Share with your network!