DA Launches WhatsApp Line To Report SAPS, SANDF Violations

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen at the media briefing at Nkululeko House on 23 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – In response to the growing public backlash towards the police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a WhatsApp line to report violations.

The party said members of the public could report acts of assault, humiliation or bribery by law-enforcement officials during the lockdown period.

A Vosloorus man was shot dead, allegedly by patrolling officers over the weekend.

WATCH: Metro police officer, security guard, arrested for Vosloorus man’s killing

He had reportedly been drinking with friends, which was against the lockdown regulations.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the WhatsApp line, which would be monitored by members of the party’s security and justice cluster, could also be used to seek legal guidance.

“The last thing we want is a flareup between security personnel and citizens during this critical time. Citizens are urged to abide by the regulations of the lockdown but equally so, security personnel are urged to self-restraint and ensure that any action that they take abides by the civil rights and people’s rights are not infringed upon.”

EWN

Share with your network!