DA Is Not Above The Law – Dramat

The ANC’s Anwar Dramat says the DA and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde are not above the law.

He says that Winde was supposed to report the Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz sex claims to the police and not try to manage the matter internally.

Fritz was suspended and police have since opened an inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Meanwhile, members of the ANC Women’s League staged a protest outside the provincial legislature.

The group is demanding justice for victims of sexual misconduct, allegedly at the hands of Fritz.

The ANC in the Western Cape says it believes sexual misconduct claims against him date as far back as 2012.

It says had the DA taken action then, there would probably have been fewer victims.

It wants the police to probe the allegations against Fritz.

The ANC says it is not happy with how Winde has handled the matter.

