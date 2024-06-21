DA In No Position To Make Demands On New Admissions Into GNU – ANCYL

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has dismissed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) capability to dictate terms regarding new inclusions in the government of national unity (GNU).

During a press conference at Luthuli House on Thursday, the ANC’s youth wing responded to claims concerning power shifts within the GNU, following reports that the DA criticized the ANC’s choice to bring in the Good Party, Patriotic Alliance, and the Pan-Africanist Congress without prior consultations with the existing members.

ANCYL president Collen Malatji firmly rejected the DA’s influence over such decisions.

“There is no DA that determines what happens in the government of national unity. They are invited. I can’t invite you to my house and then when you get to my house, you tell me not to put my furniture in. If they don’t want to be part of the GNU, they must leave.”

Malatji emphasized that the ANCYL would stand against any unreasonable demands.

“That will never happen. If the ANC does that we will be the first to call it out.”