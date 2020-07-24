DA Heading To Court To Challenge Govt’s Decision To Temporarily Close Schools

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen at the media briefing at Nkululeko House on 23 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is heading to court to challenge government’s decision to temporarily close schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim leader John Steenhuisen is holding a virtual media briefing following the announcement last night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed children and teachers at public schools to remain at home from Monday until 24 August, with the exception of matrics and grade 7s who will return sooner.

Independent schools have, however, not been affected and will continue with the academic school year to make up for lost time.

Steenhuisen said that the decision would perpetuate inequality and goes against scientific advice.

He said that the nine million pupils who depended on the school feeding schemes would suffer as a result.

