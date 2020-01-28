Tue. Jan 28th, 2020

DA Finalizes List of Candidates To Serve On Panel In Public Protector Probe

3 mins ago 1 min read

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday said it had finalised a list of names of people to serve on a parliamentary panel to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

But, the party would only be submitting the names to Speaker Thandi Modise next week after she approved a motion by the DA to consider Mkhwebane’s removal. Parties had until 7 February to submit their recommended nominees, after which a panel would be appointed.

Last week, Modise wrote to political parties calling on them to come with suitable names to serve on the panel to consider the removal of the public protector.

An independent panel formed part of the new set of rules adopted by Parliament last year on the removal of the head of a Chapter 9 institution.

While previous attempts to remove Mkhwebane had failed, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said the party would be putting forward new information and arguments against her.

“There are going to be new issues and Advocate Mkhwebane must realise that it’s not just the DA now that is questioning her; it’s Parliament as a whole,” Mazzone said.

She said the party would nominate people with a good legal understanding to serve on the panel.

EWN

