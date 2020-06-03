DA, EFF Slam KZN Govt’s ‘Failure’ To Account On Zulu King’s Budget

Share with your network!

DURBAN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said Premier Sihle Zikalala’s budget policy speech had failed to justify how funds allocated to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini would be used.

Zikalala addressed members of the provincial legislature on Tuesday and announced R71,3 million to the Zulu monarch for the 2020-2021 financial year.

He defended the provincial government’s decision that funds allocated to the king were also used for cultural ceremonies such as the annual reed dance.

The EFF’s Vusi Khoza lashed out at Zikalala, saying he was failing to ensure that the Zulu Royal House Trust got to a point where it could sustain the king’s expenses.

The DA’s Zwakele Mncwango said the nearly R5 million increase allocated to the king from last year’s R66.7 million was not justifiable in the midst of the ongoing economic crisis.

“The issue here is about accountability. We can’t keep on increasing the budget and yet we are saying we are facing an economic crisis. If there is a budget cut for service delivery, why are there no cuts to the king’s budget?” he asked.

Zikalala defended the expenditure saying it benefited many residents through cultural events and ceremonies.

The premier said a revenue generation plan for the king was completed but did not offer more details.

