Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

DA Denied Direct Access To Concourt To Challenge Lockdown Regulations

6 mins ago 1 min read

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen at the media briefing at Nkululeko House on 23 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s application for direct access in challenging the constitutionality of the Disaster Management Act and lockdown regulations.

The court has ruled that it’s not in the interests of justice to hear the matter.

The DA argued that the regulations were inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid because the Act surpassed the powers of Parliament.

Government opposed the application, urging the court not to grant the party direct access because the matter was not urgent.

The matter was then dismissed.

EWN

