DA Criticises Sona 2021 Speech

The Democratic Alliance said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address was filled with contradictions and unrealistic plans.

DA leader John Steenhuisen used the opportunity to slam the government over the vaccine procurement.

“The President still seems intent on rolling the most ambitious vaccine programme in the country aiming to reach tens of millions of people before the end of the year.

“The reality is as things to stand we will not have anywhere near the vaccine doses needed to do so.

“Not because other countries hoarded vaccines but because our government was fast asleep for half the year while they were getting in the queue,” Steenhuisen said.

“Now we must be satisfied with the scraps from around the world beaten to the post by even a failed state like Zimbabwe.

