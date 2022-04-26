iAfrica

DA Concerned Over Gauteng’s Readiness For Fifth Wave

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

24 seconds ago

The DA is concerned about Gauteng’s readiness to deal with a fifth Covid-19 wave.

The province has over 11,000 active cases and that number is expected to rise.

The party says staff and equipment remain a concern.

“I am really concerned about top leadership because this department has been without a head of department for 18 months,” the DA’s Jack Bloom said.

“Only yesterday [Monday], the announcement of the new head of department [was made]. The new person is coming in and facing a potential crisis. There hasn’t been a permanent appointment of a chief financial officer either and there’s other senior posts in which there are acting personnel as well.

“That is not a good sign for this department which is notorious for scandals over the years.”

Bloom says many hospital in Gauteng are understaffed and underequipped.

