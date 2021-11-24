iAfrica

DA Claims Three Major Metros’ Mayorships

5 hours ago 1 min read

The DA’s blue flag flies above the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni as the party’s new mayors there take office.

In two of these metros, their appointments are all thanks to other opposition parties who just don’t want to see the ANC in power.

While Geordin Hill-Lewis is already hard at work as the Mother City’s youngest mayor to date, Monday saw the surprise election of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse in Johannesburg and the DA’s Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni metropole.

Both those municipalities need coalitions but parties have failed to make any lasting agreements.

In a surprise move, the opposition including Action SA and the EFF voted the DA’s two candidates into office.

Action SA claims a similar situation could unfold during Tuesday’s Tshwane council sitting.

Durban’s eThekwini meeting is scheduled for on Wednesday.

