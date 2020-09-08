iAfrica

DA Calls On SAPS To Act Decisively

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Democratic Alliance on Monday said that it wanted Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and all the party’s members who were attacking Clicks stores to be arrested for their violent demonstrations.

In a statement released on the DA website on Monday, the DA Shadow Minister of Police Andrew Whitfield said:”This is not the first time that Julius Malema and his quasi-revolutionaries have called for violence and the destruction of property in the name of justice.”

“The EFF’s call to violence and destruction of property will affect the livelihoods of thousands of Clicks employees who will bear the brunt of this destruction.”

In closing his statement he added that The DA will be submitting evidence of the EFF’s violent behaviour and malicious destruction of property to SAPS and will put pressure on the National Police Commissioner to ensure that Julius Malema and his party are not given special treatment.

Read the full statement here

