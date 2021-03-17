DA Calls For Mkhwebane’s Suspension

The Democratic Alliance wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane pending the outcome of an investigation into her fitness to hold office.
An independent panel report has indicated that there is prima facie evidence that Mkhwebane committed misconduct, was incapacitated or was incompetent.
On Tuesday, MPs have voted in favour of establishing a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone says there were concerns the ANC will vote against the process as high-ranking members were against it.
