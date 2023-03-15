Cyclone Freddy Brings Death and Destruction

More than 190 people have died after Tropical Cyclone Freddy ripped through southern Malawi, the country’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs said Tuesday. At least 584 have been injured and 37 people have been reported missing in the country. The Malawi Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change said Tuesday the cyclone is “weakening but will continue to cause torrential rains associated with windy conditions in most parts of Southern Malawi districts.” In Mozambique, at least 10 people were killed and 13 injured in the Zambezia province, according to state broadcaster Radio Mozambique, citing the National Institute of Disaster Risk Management. The deadly cyclone has broken records for the longest-lasting storm of its kind after making landfall in Mozambique for a second time, more than two weeks after the first. People line a muddy road in this image Tweeted by Malawi Red Cross Society on March 13. More than 22,000 people have been displaced by the tropical storm, according to Radio Mozambique.
SOURCE: CNN
