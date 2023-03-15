iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Cyclone Freddy Brings Death and Destruction

4 hours ago 1 min read

More than 190 people have died after Tropical Cyclone Freddy ripped through southern Malawi, the country’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs said Tuesday. At least 584 have been injured and 37 people have been reported missing in the country. The Malawi Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change said Tuesday the cyclone is “weakening but will continue to cause torrential rains associated with windy conditions in most parts of Southern Malawi districts.” In Mozambique, at least 10 people were killed and 13 injured in the Zambezia province, according to state broadcaster Radio Mozambique, citing the National Institute of Disaster Risk Management. The deadly cyclone has broken records for the longest-lasting storm of its kind after making landfall in Mozambique for a second time, more than two weeks after the first. People line a muddy road in this image Tweeted by Malawi Red Cross Society on March 13. More than 22,000 people have been displaced by the tropical storm, according to Radio Mozambique.
 SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

MTN Considers Rejigging the Way it Does Business in South Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Westernised Children of Somalis are being Forcibly Detained for Years ‘Back Home’

4 hours ago
1 min read

Germany Reveals Plan to Establish Migrant Centres in Five African Countries

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Second Biggest Crocodile Habitat has Dried Up Completely after Failed Rainy Seasons

4 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi is at the Centre of a Diplomatic Tussle for Influence

4 hours ago
1 min read

Relief at Nigeria’s Atms

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa is Gradually Splitting Into Two

4 hours ago
1 min read

Putting Africa’s Livestock Farmers at Ease

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Café in Kenya Gives Neurodiverse People a Platform to Contribute to Society

5 hours ago
1 min read

With Her Films, Apolline Traoré Wants to Highlight Stories That Often Go Ignored 

2 days ago
1 min read

9 Furniture Designers from Across the African Diaspora 

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Comic Book Superheroes Tell the Continent’s Forgotten Stories 

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Sleep As A Superpower, Celebrating World Sleep Day With A Focus On How Sleep Affects Sporting Performance

4 mins ago
2 min read

Comments From Kavi Pather, EY Africa Advanced Analytics & AI Leader On Open.AI’s Release Of GPT4 On 14 March 2023

15 mins ago
3 min read

Top Luxury Travel Buyers Look Forward To ILTM Africa’s Exciting 2023 Lineup

23 mins ago
2 min read

Hot Talent To Watch – Design Indaba’s Emerging Creatives Class Of 2023 Has Just Been Announced!

39 mins ago

Share