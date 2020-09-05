iAfrica

Customers Fume Over Clicks Ad

Photo Credit: @FloydShivambu /Twitter

Beauty and health retailer Clicks came under fire yesterday for an advert which has been seen as prejudiced against black natural hair.

In a campaign run on its website, the advert classified two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while the two white women’s hair were classified as “fine and flat hair” as well as “normal hair”.

The Clicks Group apologised and removed the campaign after receiving numerous complaints from upset customers over the advert.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have slammed Clicks, saying their website which sparked fury on Friday, had displayed disgusting and racist labels.

