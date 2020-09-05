Customers Fume Over Clicks Ad

Share with your network!

Beauty and health retailer Clicks came under fire yesterday for an advert which has been seen as prejudiced against black natural hair.

In a campaign run on its website, the advert classified two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while the two white women’s hair were classified as “fine and flat hair” as well as “normal hair”.

The Clicks Group apologised and removed the campaign after receiving numerous complaints from upset customers over the advert.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have slammed Clicks, saying their website which sparked fury on Friday, had displayed disgusting and racist labels.

The last time some multinational retail store undermined black people like this there were major consequences. Clicks is applying for consequences. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/VexJROqbin — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 4, 2020

We would like to issue an unequivocal apology. We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020

We have made a mistake and sincerely apologise for letting you down. We recognise we have a role to play in creating a more diverse and inclusive S.A, starting with our website content. We know we need to do better, and commit to ensuring our content better reflects this value. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) September 4, 2020

