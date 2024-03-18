Culture Couture: A First Daughter and Designer’s Journey from Niger to Senegal                                     

The daughter of a former president of Niger, Alia Baré initially feared that a career in fashion would be considered superficial. After years of toiling in an unfulfilling career in finance, however, she decided to revisit her passion for design, and there has been no looking back. Baré’s design style bears the imprints of her diverse experiences in Senegal and India. “I fell in love with the diversity of fabrics and colors in India during my three years there.” The majesty and feminine characteristics of the Asian aesthetic resonate in her creations, drawing a parallel between Asian and African cultures in craftsmanship and values.

