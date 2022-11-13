iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

6 hours ago 1 min read

“Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther,” Marvel Studios’ award-winning $1.3 billion grossing movie, had its African premiere in Nigeria — the first time Marvel has held an African premiere there. Attending the event in Lagos, on Sunday, November 6, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, and several leading actors spoke to CNN about the importance of celebrating the film in Africa’s most populous country, and how they hope the continued exploration of different cultures and history will impact global audiences.
The film follows the death in 2020 of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa — the Black Panther — in the original movie, released in 2018.

CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

6 hours ago
1 min read

Birds Evolve Different Body Temperatures in Different Climates

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Best of ART X Lagos 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Fela Kuti, Who Used ‘Music as Weapon’, Honoured in Paris

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago

Share