Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

“Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther,” Marvel Studios’ award-winning $1.3 billion grossing movie, had its African premiere in Nigeria — the first time Marvel has held an African premiere there. Attending the event in Lagos, on Sunday, November 6, the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, and several leading actors spoke to CNN about the importance of celebrating the film in Africa’s most populous country, and how they hope the continued exploration of different cultures and history will impact global audiences.
The film follows the death in 2020 of Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa — the Black Panther — in the original movie, released in 2018.
