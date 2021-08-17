iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

CT Opens Second Mass Vaccination Site

Vaccine vaccination

Image: Pexels

3 hours ago 1 min read

Cape Town now has a second mass vaccination site. From Tuesday , the Athlone Vaccination Centre of Hope will be open to the public.

The first mass inoculation site opened at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in July.

The walk-through service has 40 vaccination stations, while a drive-through service will have five lanes.

Premier Alan Winde said it was an exciting day for Athlone: “Let’s come here not only to watch sport, but to also get vaccinated.”

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said the aim of the site was to bring vaccination closer to people on the Cape Flats.

“The reason why it is closer to the people in the Cape Flats is because of easy access for public transport users. We are aiming to have about 4,000 people vaccinated in a day.”

Winde is also calling on the president to open vaccination to adults of all ages sooner than the end of the month.

