CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place

Photo Credit: Twitter/@TableMountainNP

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Firefighters in Cape Town have been working tirelessly to contain the blaze on Table Mountain.

Strong winds which fanned the fires have died down considerably, giving the workers some respite.

Efforts are now focused on Deer Park and the Disa Park towers in Vredehoek.

The City’s Fire & Rescue Services’ Jermaine Carelse said no homes are in immediate danger as firefighters have got everything under control for now.

He has urged the public to stay away from areas where crews are working, like Deer Park.

