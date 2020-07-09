Thu. Jul 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

CSIR Set To Roll Out 10,000 Locally Produced Mechanical Ventilators

4 mins ago 1 min read
CSIR Set To Roll Out 10,000 Locally Produced Mechanical Ventilators

Share with your network!

The Council for Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) is set to roll out locally 10,000 produced mechanical ventilators by the end of this month.

In collaboration with local partners, CSIR engineers developed these devices as part of government’s national ventilator project.

The initiative was launched to address the shortage of ventilators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devices provide a mild level of oxygenated air pressure to assist patients’ breathing.

Martin Sanne, executive manager of CSIR future production manufacturing, said hat they could make more of these devices available if demand increased.

“The basic product is an inhouse product, which is what we call the venturi, or the mixer, which mixes oxygen with the outside air and pushes it towards the mask. that is a complete inhouse South African development.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

‘Prosecution Skills Have Been Hollowed Out’: Batohi On NPA Budget

7 mins ago
2 min read

Eskom Warns For Load Shedding As Cold Front Hits

12 mins ago
2 min read

Mboweni Warns Of Sovereign Debt Crisis If Government Debt Not Reined In

3 hours ago
2 min read

Zweli Mkhize Praises Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cabinet Adopts GBV Prevention Framework

3 hours ago
1 min read

Mboweni Calls For Decisive Action Against Those Stealing COVID-19 Funds

3 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

CSIR Set To Roll Out 10,000 Locally Produced Mechanical Ventilators

4 mins ago
2 min read

‘Prosecution Skills Have Been Hollowed Out’: Batohi On NPA Budget

7 mins ago
2 min read

Eskom Warns For Load Shedding As Cold Front Hits

12 mins ago
2 min read

Mboweni Warns Of Sovereign Debt Crisis If Government Debt Not Reined In

3 hours ago