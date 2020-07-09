CSIR Set To Roll Out 10,000 Locally Produced Mechanical Ventilators

Share with your network!

The Council for Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) is set to roll out locally 10,000 produced mechanical ventilators by the end of this month.

In collaboration with local partners, CSIR engineers developed these devices as part of government’s national ventilator project.

The initiative was launched to address the shortage of ventilators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The devices provide a mild level of oxygenated air pressure to assist patients’ breathing.

Martin Sanne, executive manager of CSIR future production manufacturing, said hat they could make more of these devices available if demand increased.

“The basic product is an inhouse product, which is what we call the venturi, or the mixer, which mixes oxygen with the outside air and pushes it towards the mask. that is a complete inhouse South African development.”

