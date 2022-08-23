iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

CSIR And SIU Join Forces To Combat Cybercrime

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Special Investigating Unit have joined forces in a bid to clamp down on cybercrime.

It’s understood the collaboration will help capacitate the country’s law enforcement agencies in the fight against fraud and corruption.

The head of the SIU, Andy Mothibi, and CSIR CEO, Thulani Dlamini, signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the SIU and the CSIR is the first step toward the commitment to share expertise and skills in data analytics, digital forensics, cybersecurity, as well as artificial intelligence.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt

46 seconds ago
1 min read

EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign

13 mins ago
1 min read

Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen

4 hours ago
1 min read

Unemployment Rate Decreased To 33.9% In Q2 – Stats SA

5 hours ago
2 min read

US Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci To Retire

5 hours ago
3 min read

Kenya’s Odinga Challenges Presidential Poll Result In Supreme Court

23 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Issues Stage 2 Load Shedding Warning

23 hours ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused Plead Not Guilty

24 hours ago
4 min read

Thousands Fete New Zulu King

1 day ago
3 min read

New Hope For HIV+ Children Thanks To New Flavoured ARVs 

1 day ago
1 min read

Cosatu Members Ready For Strike

1 day ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Gang Rape Victims Want Justice

1 day ago

You may have missed

Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt

46 seconds ago
1 min read

EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign

13 mins ago
1 min read

Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen

4 hours ago
Mzansis Top Businesswomen
4 min read

Mzansi’s Top Businesswomen Share Advice For Female Professionals This Women’s Month

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer