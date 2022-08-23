CSIR And SIU Join Forces To Combat Cybercrime

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Special Investigating Unit have joined forces in a bid to clamp down on cybercrime.
It’s understood the collaboration will help capacitate the country’s law enforcement agencies in the fight against fraud and corruption.
The head of the SIU, Andy Mothibi, and CSIR CEO, Thulani Dlamini, signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday.
The memorandum of understanding signed by the SIU and the CSIR is the first step toward the commitment to share expertise and skills in data analytics, digital forensics, cybersecurity, as well as artificial intelligence.
