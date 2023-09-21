Cryptocurrency Adoption is on the Rise in Nigeria

A recent report by blockchain research firm Chainalysis showed that from July 2022 to June 2023, Nigeria witnessed a 9% year-over-year growth in cryptocurrency transactions, amounting to $56.7 billion. On the other hand, Uganda, though not as prominent in cryptocurrency use as some other markets, experienced impressive growth. Cryptocurrency transactions in Uganda surged by 245%, totalling $1.6 billion during the same period. Meanwhile, Kenya experienced a significant decline, with cryptocurrency usage plummeting by over 50% to $8.4 billion.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER