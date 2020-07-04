Crusaders Late Surge Destroys Highlanders

The Crusaders kept their perfect Super Rugby Aotearoa record intact with a hard-fought 40-20 win over the Highlanders at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Despite the comfortable scoreline in favour of Crusaders, the match could have been won by either side.
But, the lack of concentration and accuracy in the last minutes of the match proved to be really costly for the Highlanders.
The match had everything the crowd in Dunedin expected. It was utter physical as Crusaders outscored their opponents by five tries to two for a bonus-point win.
More to follow…
For Highlanders:
Tries: Frizell, Punivai
Cons: Hunt 2
Pens: Hunt 2
For Crusaders:
Tries: Jordan 2, Christie 2, Reece
Cons: Mo’unga 3
Pens: Mo’unga 3
Teams
Highlanders: 15 Michael Collins, 14 Ngane Punivai, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Jona Nareki, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Marino Mikaele Tu’u, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Josh Dickson, 4 Pari Pari Parkinson, 3 Jeff Thwaites, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown.
Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Ayden Johnstone, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Jack Whetton, 20 Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 Vilimoni Koroi.
Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 Leicester Faingaanuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Sione Havili, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Samuel Whitelock, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor (captain), 1 Joe Moody.
Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Tom Sanders, 21 Ere Enari, 22 Fetuli Paea, 23 Sevu Reece.
Referee: Mike Fraser
Assistant referees: Brendon Pickerill, Paul Williams
TMO: Chris Hart
