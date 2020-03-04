Crunchy Thai Salad With Peanut Dressing – A Summer Favourite!

This easy Thai-style salad is a refreshing addition to your lunch repertoire and can be enjoyed both as a side dish or a light meal. It is easy to prepare and packs a big punch of flavour. Add some shredded roasted chicken or sliced smoked chicken for a meaty variation that’ll stand on its own as a delicious main course. Toss the salad with the peanut dressing just before serving.
Enjoy with Spier Signature Sauvignon Blanc.
Ingredients:
3-4 cups red cabbage, finely shredded
2-3 cups gem lettuce, finely shredded
1 yellow or red pepper, finely sliced
1 large carrot, finely julienned or shredded
a handful fresh mint, finely sliced
a handful fresh coriander, finely sliced
1/2 cup roasted salted peanuts
For the dressing:
1/3 cup (80 ml) smooth plain peanut butter
30-45 ml (2-3 tablespoons) fresh lime or lemon juice
30 ml (2 tablespoons) honey
15 ml (1 tablespoon) soy sauce
30 ml (2 tablespoons) water at room temperature
1 knob of fresh ginger, finely grated (about 2-3 teaspoons)
1 small garlic clove, finely grated
salt & pepper to taste
Method:
Toss all the ingredients together (cabbage, lettuce, red pepper, carrot, mint, coriander, peanuts) in a large mixing bowl.
Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a small mixing bowl using a hand whisk or stick blender (it takes some elbow grease by hand) to form a smooth sauce. Pour half the dressing over the salad just before serving and toss to coat.
Serve the remainder of the dressing on the side. This recipe serves 4-6 as a side dish.
