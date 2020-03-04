Crunchy Thai Salad With Peanut Dressing – A Summer Favourite!

Share with your network!

This easy Thai-style salad is a refreshing addition to your lunch repertoire and can be enjoyed both as a side dish or a light meal. It is easy to prepare and packs a big punch of flavour. Add some shredded roasted chicken or sliced smoked chicken for a meaty variation that’ll stand on its own as a delicious main course. Toss the salad with the peanut dressing just before serving.



Enjoy with Spier Signature Sauvignon Blanc.



Ingredients:



3-4 cups red cabbage, finely shredded

2-3 cups gem lettuce, finely shredded

1 yellow or red pepper, finely sliced

1 large carrot, finely julienned or shredded

a handful fresh mint, finely sliced

a handful fresh coriander, finely sliced

1/2 cup roasted salted peanuts

For the dressing:



1/3 cup (80 ml) smooth plain peanut butter

30-45 ml (2-3 tablespoons) fresh lime or lemon juice

30 ml (2 tablespoons) honey

15 ml (1 tablespoon) soy sauce

30 ml (2 tablespoons) water at room temperature

1 knob of fresh ginger, finely grated (about 2-3 teaspoons)

1 small garlic clove, finely grated

salt & pepper to taste



Method:



Toss all the ingredients together (cabbage, lettuce, red pepper, carrot, mint, coriander, peanuts) in a large mixing bowl.



Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a small mixing bowl using a hand whisk or stick blender (it takes some elbow grease by hand) to form a smooth sauce. Pour half the dressing over the salad just before serving and toss to coat.



Serve the remainder of the dressing on the side. This recipe serves 4-6 as a side dish.



Share with your network!