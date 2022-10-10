Cruising in Africa

Most Africa cruises run from mid-autumn to mid-spring, roughly October through May, with the most popular months being December and January. Africa cruises have port stops in the Indian Ocean, such as the Bay of Natal or islands in the ocean. Off the north west coast of Madagascar lies Nosy Be, which translates to “big island” in reference to the smaller islands that surround it. Disembark off your cruise line and swim, snorkel, sail and surf as Nosy Be is regarded as having Madagascar’s best and most beautiful beaches. Most cruises dock at Cape Town’s port and foodies will love the outstanding cuisine on offer or take trips to the famous wine-growing regions, including Stellenbosch, Constantia and Paarl. As east Africa’s largest port, Mombasa is a cosmopolitan city rich in diverse cultural influences in Kenya. The city provides travellers access to the city’s white-sand beaches lined with coconut palms, a historical and walkable Old Town, a colourful spice market and even a crocodile farm.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!