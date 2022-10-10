Cruising in Africa

Most Africa cruises run from mid-autumn to mid-spring, roughly October through May, with the most popular months being December and January. Africa cruises have port stops in the Indian Ocean, such as the Bay of Natal or islands in the ocean. Off the north west coast of Madagascar lies Nosy Be, which translates to “big island” in reference to the smaller islands that surround it. Disembark off your cruise line and swim, snorkel, sail and surf as Nosy Be is regarded as having Madagascar’s best and most beautiful beaches. Most cruises dock at Cape Town’s port and foodies will love the outstanding cuisine on offer or take trips to the famous wine-growing regions, including Stellenbosch, Constantia and Paarl. As east Africa’s largest port, Mombasa is a cosmopolitan city rich in diverse cultural influences in Kenya. The city provides travellers access to the city’s white-sand beaches lined with coconut palms, a historical and walkable Old Town, a colourful spice market and even a crocodile farm.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
The Vogue Guide to Shopping in Accra
Meet the Ghanaian Biker Community Led by Women
West African Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Finding Wider Audiences
Artist Mama Nike: ‘I Found a Way to Make Us Women Powerful, by Being Able to Make Money’
Francis Kéré Unveils a Multipurpose Playground in Kampala, Uganda
St. James Beach Refurbishment Project
A Lot More to Moroccan Cuisine than Couscous and Tajines
Is Afrochella Still Happening?
Here are the Top Hotels and Resorts in Africa
Former Head of UNECA Takes the Helm of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility
Google Wants to Tap into the African Concept of ‘Ubuntu’
Ten Best Airlines in Africa