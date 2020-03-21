Crocodiles Bring in the Tourists to Egypt

Share with your network!

The reptiles are a source of income for Egypt’s Nubian minority, with visitors paying to see the tamed crocodiles. The construction of the Aswan High Dam was good news for the Nile’s crocodiles, which gained a new habitat, but it displaced many Egyptian Nubians. Taming crocodiles has become a way to supplement incomes and promote their heritage.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

