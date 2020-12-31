Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts

Share with your network!

The government is adamant the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way but critics are angry that a lot more lives will be lost before it arrives.

The vaccine was set to arrive in the country in the first three months of 2021. However, on Monday, Ramaphosa, said the country would only get it only in the second quarter.

On Wednesday, the country recorded another 17,700 infections, the highest daily increase yet.

465 more people have died due to COVID-19.

