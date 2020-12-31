iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Criticism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delay Mounts

Image: Pexels

13 hours ago 1 min read

The government is adamant the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way but critics are angry that a lot more lives will be lost before it arrives. 

The vaccine was set to arrive in the country in the first three months of 2021.  However, on Monday, Ramaphosa, said the country would only get it only in the second quarter. 

On Wednesday, the country recorded another 17,700 infections, the highest daily increase yet. 

465 more people have died due to COVID-19. 

