Criminal Case Opened Against KZN Woman Who Allegedly Called President Ramaphosa An ‘Ape’

A criminal case has been opened against a KwaZulu-Natal woman who took to social media and allegedly referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa as “an ape trying to act like a first world president”.
It was reported that a man took offence and went to open a case against her at the Brighton Beach Police Station.
The woman from Pinetown who posted the comment had since deactivated her Facebook account. She had not been arrested yet.
More Stories
South Africans Urged To Wear A Mask When Leaving Their Homes
Get Ready To Exercise From Next Friday, But Remember That Lockdown Continues
Parliamentary Finance Committees Welcome Tax Relief Packages