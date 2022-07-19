Crime Is Shifting From Cape Metro Area To Rural Towns – Safety MEC

According to figures issued by the provincial government 47% of known drug houses were in rural areas in the Western Cape.

Authorities have vowed to protect the members of the Overberg District.

Various law enforcement agencies say that they will crack down on drug dealers and gang violence in Voorstekraal, Genadendal and Greyton.

Over the last six months, various arrests have been made.

But community members are urging police to act faster to keep their communities safe.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said that arrests had been made.

Share with your network!