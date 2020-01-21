Tue. Jan 21st, 2020

Cricket is a Minority Sport in this West African Country, For Now

3 mins ago 1 min read

Debutants Nigeria are set to face England at the Under-19 cricket World Cup. But only a handful of people in Africa’s most populous nation – the players’ families and close friends – even knew that the team, nicknamed the Junior Yellow Greens, were on the verge of making history. If Nigeria’s young cricketers are going to prove themselves then a difficult test awaits them in South Africa. They are in a hard group facing Australia, England and West Indies – all previous winners of the Under-19 World Cup.

SOURCE: BBC

