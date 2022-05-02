Creators on the Cusp: Meet Roye Okupe, Father of African Superheroes 

Ever conscious of the lack of African representation in mainstream media, Nigerian artist Roye Okupe has long been working on creating messages of empowerment via comic books featuring African superheroes. Thanks to the advent of Black Panther, the market finally began to realize the global appetite for African content, and he’s had the opportunity to develop a series of new works through Dark Horse Comics.
SOURCE: NPR
More Stories
