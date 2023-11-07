Creative Careers South Africa Kicks Off Acceleration Programme For Artists

Creative Careers South Africa has officially launched the Creative Careers Acceleration Programme (CCAP), a dynamic new project tailored to foster the growth and development of young, aspiring creatives in South Africa. Conceived by Stallone Santino (Actor, Director, and Producer) the program aims to kindle the fire of artistic passion within a diverse group of young South Africans through an immersive internship and mentorship experience.

Creative Careers SA reached out to potential candidates through an innovative application process, requesting a 2-minute video introduction to capture the essence and aspirations of each applicant. With a focus on merit and an inclusive approach, the program underscores its commitment to empowering individuals from underrepresented communities.

The CCAP stands as a beacon of hope against the backdrop of unemployment, offering vital practical experience across a spectrum of artistic domains. Scheduled to operate from this week until 8 December, the CCAP has rallied an impressive cadre of established art organisations and industry veterans to guide and empower the country’s youthful talent.

Stallone Santino, at the helm of Creative Careers South Africa, expresses his enthusiasm: “The inception of the Creative Careers Acceleration Program marks a pivotal moment in nurturing the future luminaries of South African arts. Our mission is to equip participants with the quintessential skills, knowledge, and opportunities that will not only spur their individual careers but also leave an indelible mark on our national arts canvas.”

Supported by Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) and the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture (DSAC) through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, the CCAP is set to be a transformative journey for its participants. It promises a plethora of learning experiences, skill enhancement workshops, and a chance to absorb wisdom from seasoned mentors.

The program’s mentorship initiative boasts a distinguished roster of professionals, including celebrated film and television Mayuri Naidu (Reyka), actress Lindiwe Lekasapa, an accomplished arts manager; choreographer Owen Lonzar; musical theatre artiste Schoeman Smit (The Producers), and visionary filmmaker Londiwe Shange (Ngikhona), among others.

“Our partnership with institutions like the Joburg Theatre, Market Theatre, Vuyani Dance Company, UKZN Centre for Creative Arts and The Baxter Theatre is a testament to the program’s calibre and the shared vision of fortifying the creative sector through concerted efforts in capacity building and professional development,” Santino adds.

An overwhelming response of over 450 applications was condensed to a select group of 25 candidates, ensuring a focused and personalized growth experience. These aspiring creatives will be placed in esteemed organizations nationwide, sowing the seeds for what promises to be a fertile period of artistic cultivation.

The Creative Careers Acceleration Program represents more than just a platform for skill development; it is an investment in the creative soul of South Africa, aspiring to craft a legacy of cultural richness and innovative artistry for generations to come.