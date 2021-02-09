Creative Agentz And TikTok Launch Content Creation Booth To Support Local Creators

Share with your network!

In a bid to support local up-and-coming content creators and brands in producing content that is necessary to engage their audiences, Creative Agentz in collaboration with TikTok have launched a bespoke TikTok booth available for creatives to use free of charge at the Creative Agentz premises in Johannesburg at The Zone @ Rosebank.

In addition to the TikTok space, Creative Agentz has also set up 16 other booths, each with its own design and backdrop, creating a unique experience in every space. The booths are about 12 square meters apiece and are all fully equipped with Wi-Fi, a ring light and sound equipment. Furthermore, the talented Creative Agentz support staff remain on-site at all times to help visitors make the most out of the available tools.

The space is open to all on a first-come, first-served basis, seven days a week from 9 am – 7 pm and from 10 am – 7 pm on public holidays. While there is no set time limit allocated for each booth, visitors are expected to be considerate and fair when it comes sharing the space.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, says that TikTok is happy to partner with Creative Agentz on what is an exciting opportunity for local content creators. “TikTok is a home for creative expression, dedicated to offering creators the best user experience possible by developing new technology and tools that empower them to create content while supporting their goals to build a native presence and reach a new audience. We’re glad to partner with Creative Agentz to introduce this fresh experience to support local creators and their creative ideas.”

Holly Nivison, Creative Director at Creative Agentz says: “Creative Agentz is proud to be working with an innovative platform like TikTok to support local talent. I think many people can agree content creators have been the heroes of lockdown, making it easier for everyone to stay safe indoors. Our aim with this project is to assist local businesses by showing them alternative and traditional ways to market their business while creating an environment for local talent to shine. We welcome all kinds of talent and businesses to come to us with their ideas and help them make their vision a reality. We are also so grateful to The Zone @ Rosebank for giving us the perfect platform to make our dream a reality.”

“It’s been amazing to see how creators across various different artistic disciplines – from comedy and dancing to acting and lip-syncing – have utilised the booths. And better yet, we love to see users collaborate with one another to get their creative juices flowing – so long as they remember to share their videos on TikTok using the hashtag #createwithus,” Nivison adds.

The space is 100% COVID-compliant with all guests required to sign in with their details, get their temperatures taken, and make use of the available sanitisers in all booths. All stations are also sanitised between uses.

Share with your network!